Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘stop focusing on themselves’: ‘Do some good’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to ‘let others shine’ with their work behind the camera, instead of allegedly steering it all to themselves.



These claims and insights about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued by content manager Sean O’ Meara.

He started the conversation off by explaining how, “By prioritising initiatives aligned with their stated values, such as partnerships with SmartWorks and Invictus Games, they can create meaningful impact without having to front every partnership and invite further scrutiny.”

According to the Daily Mail, he also said, “It's essential to be cautious when collaborating with celebrities, only doing so if they are directly linked to charities the couple is passionate about.”

At the end of the day its apparent that “the Harry and Meghan brand hasn't resonated as expected, prompting the need to move away from an inward looking mentality.”

“They should transition from being the centre of attention to shining a spotlight on others,” he also added before signing off.