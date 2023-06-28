Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to give ‘audiences a break’, 'people are tired’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged bid to ‘continue their cycle of scrutiny has audiences feeling ‘rather tired’ of the Sussexes.



These claims and insights about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued by content manager Sean O’ Meara.

He started the conversation off by issuing a bit of advice for the duo and warned, “Harry and Meghan need to embark on a brand rebuild that embraces true authenticity and that creates something more sustainable than individual big money deals with other brands that have to-date relied on the 'halo effect' of their personal involvement.”

According to the Daily Mail, he also said, “Rather than looking for short term wins with big initial payments, I would recommend an approach that lets them build an income stream that is sustainable and compoundable, but that doesn't demand their personal personal involvement to make it appealing or interesting to an audience.”

“Essentially, instead of being the content, they need to create the content and step away from centre stage,” he also added during the course of the conversation.

At the end of the day, “Shifting the spotlight from themselves to patronage of others and amplifying the causes they care about will speak louder than words alone.”

Before concluding he also added, “And it will give them and their audiences a break from the cycle of scrutiny that has come with every deal they've done so far” because frankly “people are tired of that.”