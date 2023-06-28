Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis will be expected to ‘pull their weight’ as ‘spares’

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may have developed their own fan base, but as the royal spare they cannot enjoy the attention.



Charlotte is known for her sassy, prim and proper demeanour, whereas Louis is known for his cheeky antics.

Royal Expert Daniela Elser shed light of the impending future Charlotte and Louis would have to live, much similar to their uncle, Prince Harry (aka the Spare).

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser described the Duke of Sussex as “a man whose entire adult life seems to have been shaped by two things: The tragic loss of his mother when he was only 12, and his status as a chromosomal back-up plan for the monarchy.”

She pointed out that one of the key points that Harry’s ‘brutally titled’ memoir, Spare, makes is that “a sense of inferiority was drummed into him repeatedly throughout his childhood and teenage years.”

Keeping this in mind, Elser said that even if the Prince and Princess of Wales “manage to raise their children with scrupulous, rigid equality and with keen, independent senses of self, there are still huge practical issues that no one has even started to address.”

She emphasised that there is “no job description or formal role for the spare.”

Of Charlotte and Louis, Elser opined that that as adults they would be the only remaining working members of the royal family, along with their parents ‘and maybe their great-uncle and great-aunt Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.’

Elser penned, “That could well mean that the Wales siblings will have no choice but to go into the family business – only they will be left to pick up the lesser, B-grade engagements and patronages, all the while adhering to the number one rule – never outshining the heir.”

She surmised, “In the years to come, Charlotte and Louis will be expected to pull their weight while simultaneously accepting their supporting cast status in a play that has been running for a thousand years. No matter how hard they work, no matter their commitment, no matter their drive, they will never, ever be number one.”