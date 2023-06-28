Megan Rapinoe sees Women's World Cup as paradigm shift in women's sports

US veteran Megan Rapinoe speaks during a press conference for the USA Women's World Cup team. AFP

US forward Megan Rapinoe expressed her belief that the upcoming Women's World Cup will mark a significant turning point for women's sports globally.

With the tournament approaching, Rapinoe, an advocate for equal pay in women's soccer, highlighted the increasing recognition and support for women athletes, underscoring the need for proper compensation and resources. Despite acknowledging the progress made, Rapinoe, in an exclusive interview, emphasised that there is still work to be done to ensure that the world's best women footballers receive the recognition and compensation they deserve.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of women's sports, Rapinoe said, "Women's sports right now feels like we're sort of out of just the dogged fight phase... It feels like a real opportunity to blow the lid off just in terms of fanfare and media and sponsorships and the sort of larger business around this sport." She added that the Women's World Cup is not only a premier sporting event but also a paradigm shift globally, stressing the importance of acknowledging the incredible achievements of women athletes.

The United States, seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title, enters the tournament against the backdrop of a resolved pay dispute with their federation. Their victory in the 2019 World Cup played a crucial role in fostering a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer that included equal prize money for the men's and women's national teams. Despite this progress, Rapinoe acknowledged that there is still room for improvement and stressed the significance of providing resources for teams to enhance the overall quality of the game.

Rapinoe's sentiments align with the growing popularity of women's sports worldwide. FIFA predicts that the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will become the most attended standalone women's sporting event ever. The increased attention and investment in women's sports have led to a boost in ratings and attendance in domestic leagues, such as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States.

As the Women's World Cup approaches, Rapinoe remains hopeful for the future of women's sports, stating, "Everybody is thankfully pushing in the right direction and pushing in the same direction now. And sky's the limit from here." With 14 players making their World Cup debuts, along with a mix of experienced stars and young talents, the U.S. team aims to make their mark on the global stage once again.