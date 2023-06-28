England captain Millie Bright optimistic about World Cup return after knee surgery

England captain Millie Bright. Twitter/ AndyVermaut

In a significant development for the Lionesses' World Cup campaign, England captain Millie Bright expects to make a full recovery from knee surgery in time for the tournament's opening game.

The Chelsea defender has been sidelined since March due to the injury but has been selected as the team's skipper following Leah Williamson's unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Millie Bright's determination and confidence shine through as she expresses her optimism about returning to the pitch in an interview. "I feel mentally and physically fresh as I have ever felt," she said. Reflecting on her recovery progress, she added, "I think we are a little bit ahead (of schedule) actually. Coming into it, there's a big chunk of time before the first game, so we're really confident and everything is going exactly the way we wanted it to go."

The 29-year-old defender sustained her knee injury during Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Lyon, sparking concerns about her availability for the upcoming World Cup. However, Bright's dedication to her rehabilitation and her commitment to representing her country has been unwavering.

While Millie Bright will miss England's final World Cup warm-up friendly against Portugal, she remains "really confident" of being ready for the opening game of the tournament. The centre-back has been training individually and believes she is on the right track to recovery. "It's really good," she said of her progress. "I've just been training individually, ticking the boxes to prepare me for when I can return to the team."

Bright's absence will undoubtedly be felt during England's match against Portugal, but the team understands the importance of ensuring her full recovery. With a comprehensive training plan in place, the focus remains on getting her match-fit for the crucial opening game against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane.

The experienced defender, who played a pivotal role in England's Euro 2022 triumph and Chelsea's successful domestic campaign, sees her injury as a blessing in disguise. "I think the amount of minutes I've played leading up to this has been ridiculous... It's been a fair few years now. A blessing in disguise I call it, that I've mentally and physically been able to completely just have a clean slate and let my body recover."