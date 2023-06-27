Margot Robbie speaks up about adding Aqua’s song in new movie, Barbie

Margot Robbie has recently revealed how she requested Greta Gerwig to add Aqua’s Barbie Girl track in the new movie, Barbie.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, Robbie said, “I was like Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can’t do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua’s Barbie Girl.”

Robbie revealed, “It has to be in there. And Greta was like, ‘Don't worry, we're going to find a cool way to incorporate it’.”

Robbie mentioned that she was thrilled when Gerwig told her about the collaboration.

The actress explained, “When Gerwig was like, ‘Guess who’s going to do the remix of Aqua’s Barbie Girl? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. I was like, ‘Together? Are you joking?!’ I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Robbie also acknowledged Lizzo’s contribution.

“You're hearing lyrics that are responding to what's happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music,” remarked the actress.

Robbie added, “It became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing, and got to be the voice of the audience.”