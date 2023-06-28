Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to Lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal

Hany Mukhtar from Germany, has been in sensational form this season, leading the league with an impressive 13 goals. Twitter/MLS

Major League Soccer (MLS) revealed that Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC and Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC will lead the MLS All-Stars in a highly anticipated showdown against Arsenal of the English Premier League.

The match is set to take place on July 19 in Washington, D.C.

The MLS All-Star team comprises a 26-man roster, with 12 players selected through voting by players, media, and fans, an additional 12 hand-picked by MLS All-Star coach Wayne Rooney of D.C. United, and two chosen by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Hany Mukhtar, the reigning league MVP and current top goalscorer, was among the 26 players named to the prestigious team. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder from Germany, has been in sensational form this season, leading the league with an impressive 13 goals.

His remarkable performances led to him being crowned the MLS Most Valuable Player in 2022 and securing the Golden Boot last season with 23 goals. Mukhtar's consistent brilliance has earned him a spot as an All-Star for the second consecutive year.

Joining Mukhtar in the All-Star lineup are notable players such as Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, a member of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad. MLS-leading Cincinnati, with a stellar 13-2-4 record, boasts three players in the lineup: Argentine midfielder Luciano Acosta, and defenders Alvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga.

The MLS All-Stars are set to face Arsenal, a team with a rich history and one previous appearance in the MLS All-Star Game, which resulted in a 2-1 victory for the English club in 2016. The clash between the MLS All-Stars and Arsenal promises to be a thrilling encounter, showcasing the best of American soccer against a top English Premier League side.

The MLS All-Stars' head coach, Wayne Rooney, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team. With his guidance, the All-Stars aim to put on a spectacular performance that highlights the skill, talent, and competitiveness of MLS.