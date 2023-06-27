Lana Del Rey criticized on 'The View' for late arrival at Glastonbury

The hosts of the well-known talk show, 'The View,' voiced their annoyance and disapproval over Lana Del Rey's late arrival for her Glastonbury performance.

During the show's Hot Topics segment, moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Ana Navarro criticized Del Rey's behaviour as disrespectful.



Whoopi Goldberg sarcastically commented on Del Rey's excuse, saying, "I'd like to try that. 'Yeah, we're late, we didn't come on time today because our hair took too long.'"

Ana Navarro also chimed in, emphasizing the importance of punctuality and expressing her lack of familiarity with Lana Del Rey's work.

Goldberg suggested that Del Rey should have compensated her fans with a refund, jokingly suggesting a "$20 back on your ticket." Co-host Sara Haines added that regardless of fame, being consistently late is selfish and disrespectful of people's time.

Lana Del Rey arrived at Glastonbury approximately 30 minutes late, leading the organizers to cut her performance short to comply with the venue's curfew. Del Rey addressed the crowd, apologizing for her lateness and attributing it to the time-consuming process of styling her hair.

Del Rey attempted to address the crowd after her microphone was reportedly cut off. Fans continued to sing her lyrics while security escorted her off the stage.