Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares sweet exchange with co-star Harrison Ford during UK premiere

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shared a sweet exchange with her co-star Harrison Ford at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere in London.

The actress, 37, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she slipped into a chic metallic chainmail dress featuring a dramatic white cape as she posed for snaps on the red carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square.

Phoebe's incredible look didn't go unnoticed by her co-star, who was pictured looking at her dress as they shared a sweet exchange at the event.

Phoebe's jaw-dropping dress was sure to turn heads with its structured shoulders, thigh splits and form-fitting design that perfectly hugged her curves.

The screenwriter elevated her height with a pair of silver heels while forgoing further accessories and jewellery so as to keep the attention on her dress.

Meanwhile, the man of the moment Harrison, 80, dressed to impress in a smart charcoal suit for the occasion. This was teamed with a pale blue shirt, a dark patterned tie and smart black lace-up shoes.



