Holly Willoughby shares fun-filled snaps from Glastonbury Festival after missing This Morning

Holly Willoughby has shared the update of her recent getaway to Glastonbury Festival 2023 after missing This Morning.



The TV presenter shared the fun-filled snaps from the festivities as in one of the pictures she was seen alongside her pal Shiarra Bell, the 42-year-old captioned: "Field dreaming joy finding with my darling girl hollywilloughby."

Holly shared the photo with her 8.3 million followers and added the caption: "Love you."

While in another she looked out on the stage as her husband Dan Baldwin put his arm around her in a rare PDA.

The presenter, who has returned to the ITV show following the abrupt departure of former co-host Phillip Schofield, attended the Worthy Farm event with husband Dan Baldwin after arriving via helicopter on Friday.

She was seen dancing with celebrity friends during a boozy 12-hour stay - her first public outing since Schofield's dismissal.