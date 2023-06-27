Justice Yahya Afridi. — SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: Justice Yahya Afridi has called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court to hear petitions challenging civilians’ trials in military courts.



Justice Afirdi, who is part of a six-member larger Supreme Court bench led by the CJP hearing the petitions against military courts, said this in an additional note issued on Tuesday following second proceeding of the case.

“The entire edifice of a credible justice system is based on public trust. In the current politically charged scenario, where the term of the present Government is drawing close to its end and the nation is gearing up for fresh elections, the political murmurings against the composition of the present Bench could be palatable,” the top court judge said in the note.

Referring to the objections raised by Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa over legality of bench composition, Justice Afirdi said he was neither “endorsing or agreeing with the reasons recorded by the Hon'ble Senior Puisne Judge in his written note”.

“Thus, the matter of the present composition of the Bench warrants urgent attention and reconsideration by the Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan, lest it may dampen public trust in the justice system,” he added.

The apex court judge said at this stage of the present proceedings, he did not find it appropriate to comment on the legality thereof.

The judge said even if one may not agree with the law points raised by Justice Isa regarding bench constitution, “propriety demands taking appropriate measures for maintenance of harmony within the Court, the integrity of the institution, and public trust in the Court”.

“As a first step, the appropriate measure, in my earnest view, would be that a Full Court Bench of this Court should be constituted to hear the present petitions,” he demanded.

Without taking such a measure, Justice Afirdi said any judgment rendered in these petitions by the present bench may lead to the “diminishing of the deference the decision requires and deserves”.

“It is, therefore, most earnestly urged that the Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan may consider the reconstitution of the present Bench, and refer the present petitions to a Full Court Bench.”







