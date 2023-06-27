Prince William caught stealing Canadian idea of homelessness?

Prince William has raised eyebrows with his new project which is aimed at ending homelessness.

The Prince of Wales is determined to finish the work his mother Princess Diana had started to end homelessness with his new five-year programme, Homewards.

According to the British media, Homewards is an ambitious programme that aims to have six locations across the UK on a path towards ending homelessness within five years.

A source close to the Prince of Wales told The Telegraph, “This isn’t about a PR stunt. This is about creating a programme that is truly sustainable and that will create systemic change in the homelessness system."

Speaking at an event, William said, "My first visit to a homelessness shelter was when I was 11 with my mother. The visits we made left a deep and lasting impression."

But his critics do not agree with the future king; and believe that the project is, in fact, inspired from Homeward Trust which has been a thing since 2009 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Prince William recently angered the supporters of King Charles when he tried to - what they say - upstage his father on Birthday Parade.

The Prince of Wales knocked his father off the front pages of the British newspapers by releasing a picture with his children on Father's Day.