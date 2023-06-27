Joan Collins shares why she finds Hollywood parties 'boring'

Image: WireImage

Dynasty star Joan Collins expressed her displeasure with modern Hollywood parties, calling them "dull."

The 90-year-old actress admitted that she now admires only a small number of actors. She has enjoyed the spotlight of the entertainment industry for the better part of her 70-year career.

The actress lamented that the parties she attends now have no excitement.

She said, “The parties I go to now are kind of dull. They are red carpet things where everyone behaves and you get canceled if you don’t behave.”

Joan considers only ‘four’ being left in the industry, reports Mirror UK.

The actress had worked with one of the greatest actors in the world in her career spanning over seven decades.

She revealed to Best Magazine, “I think Margot Robbie is one of the great beauties and Nicole Kidman is fabulous.”

‘Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves still have oodles of appeal.’

She expressed her admiration particularly for Brad stating, “He’s like one of the movie stars of the golden age.”

Joan had married five times. She recently celebrated her 20th marriage anniversary with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson.

The couple celebrated Joan’s 90th birthday with a slap-up meal in London.

Joan Collins has three kids, Tara and Alexander with her second husband Anthony Newly, and Katy with her third husband, Ron Kass.