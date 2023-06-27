Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls how Robert De Niro, Al Pacino got him into trouble once

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was once scolded by director Anurag Bau because of the two legends

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in an interview, revealed how his favourite actor, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino got him into trouble once.

In conversation with Mashable India, Nawaz revealed that he used to admire Al Pacino and Robert. He used to imitate their style which got him into trouble once with director Anurag Kashyap.

Recalling the shooting days of Gangs of Wasseypur, the Sacred Games actor revealed that he went on the set in Al Pacino style. “I went like Al Pacino. I would even speak like him."

That is when director Anurag scolded him saying that he was behaving too much like the legendary actor, reports India Today.

“Anurag scolded me a lot at night. He told me, ‘You’re behaving too much like Al Pacino’. So I threw the entire façade away overnight, and I couldn’t sleep all night. When I went there in the morning next day, I went purely as Nawaz”, added Nawaz.

Film Gangs of Wasseypur was one of the masterpieces created by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It made Manoj Bajpayee a star over a night and also introduced many new talented actors. The film starred Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chaddha besides Manoj and Nawaz.