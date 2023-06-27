Lindsay Lohan ‘cautiously waiting' to welcome a child

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are cautiously waiting to welcome a baby boy, according to TMZ.

The Mean Girls star, 36, who wed Shammas in 2022, is set to welcome her son imminently, with the new arrival the star's first child.

Lindsay, who has lived in Dubai for the past eight years, announced in March she was expecting her first child.

She and Shammas got engaged in November 2021 and it was confirmed last year in July that the couple had wedded.

'I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,' she gushed at the time in the caption as she posed for a cute snap with Shammas.

In March Lindsay happily announced her pregnancy. She shared a photo of a white onesie that contained black lettering that read, 'Coming soon...' In the caption, the actress wrote, 'We are blessed and excited!'