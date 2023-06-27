Prince William thanks everyone after day one of ‘Homewards’ tour

Prince of Wales Prince William has thanked everyone in Lambeth, Newport and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole as he launched new UK homelessness initiative.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Prince William said, “Thank you to everyone today in Lambeth, Newport and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole for an inspiring day of conversation about just some of the key themes to address as we tackle homelessness.”

According to details, the Prince on Monday unveiled the new UK-wide initiative aiming to show that "homelessness can be ended for good" through collaboration between public, private and voluntary sectors.

William, 41, the heir to the throne, and his charitable Royal Foundation will help give six flagship locations across Britain "space, tools, and relationships" to work on preventing homelessness locally.

Announcing the five-year programme, called Homewards, in Lambeth, south London -- one of the six places selected -- the prince said it will "put collaboration at the heart of the response".