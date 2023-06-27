Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news from Netflix

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received an exciting news from Netflix amid false reports.



Netflix spokesperson has dispelled all the rumours that their deal with the steaming giant was on brink of collapse.

The spokesperson told ET, per Hello magazine, “The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value.”

“Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn't ending anytime soon,” the spokesperson said.

About the new projects, the Netflix representative added, “We're currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus."

Earlier, there were reports Netflix had asked the royal couple for 'more great ideas to earn £40million fee.'

The Sun quoted the source as saying, "Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward."

"But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas.”

According to a report by Mirror, Harry & Meghan Netflix series released last year in December became the streaming giant's most-watched documentary.

Meghan and Harry are believed to have only been paid 50 per cent of their reported £81 million contract so far.