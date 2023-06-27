Princess Charlotte to carry on Royal Family legacy with Eton?

Princess Charlotte could be the only girl in the Royal Family to attend the same school as her brothers.

The young Wales will reportedly join Eton with her elder brother and future King, Prince George, in the upcoming years.

While it is a tradition to send men from the Royal Family at the school, none of the females have been to the institution mainly because it is not co-ed.

However, with recent shifts, it is expected that Eton is going to change is structure from all-boys to girls as well, giving Charlotte a chance to go to the same school as Prince George.

Daily Star reports: “Sources close to the couple had previously claimed they did not want their kids to attend separate schools, and Charlotte could be joining her older brother in the next five years.”

“The school costs a whopping £45,000 a year,” they add.

Meanwhile, Eton’s Provost Lord Waldegrave says: "Every year, the governors of Eton consider whether Eton should go co-ed. And we don't quite decide. But, of course, we will go co-ed in due course."