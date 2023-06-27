Iga Swiatek makes comeback win at Bad Homburg, sets sights on Wimbledon. PhotoSport

In an impressive comeback, world number one Iga Swiatek secured her first grass court victory of the season at the Bad Homburg Open.

With Wimbledon just around the corner, the Polish tennis star showcased her resilience by defeating German player Tatjana Maria in a thrilling three-set match. Swiatek, fresh off her recent French Open triumph, battled back from a set down to claim the victory with a final scoreline of 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

The 22-year-old's determination was evident throughout the match, as Maria took advantage of Swiatek's unforced errors in the first set, breaking her serve twice. However, Swiatek regained her composure and asserted her dominance in the subsequent sets, dropping only two games to secure the win.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, Swiatek expressed her excitement while acknowledging the challenges of adapting to the grass court. She highlighted the importance of problem-solving on this surface and her desire to continuously improve her game. Swiatek commented, "I just had to find it a little bit. I know I have the game for that."

With her victory at Bad Homburg, Swiatek aims to build momentum for the prestigious Grand Slam event. Having already clinched three of the past five Grand Slam titles, including a successful defense of her French Open crown, Swiatek is considered one of the favorites to triumph at Wimbledon.

While grass has historically been a prominent surface in tennis, Swiatek recognises the unique challenges it poses. She remains open-minded and focused on learning and adapting to the grass court conditions.

Swiatek shared, "On grass sometimes it’s tougher and I still have to learn a lot, but I just feel like you’re going to go on court and not play the way you should or the way you could; so this thing is adding more pressure."

The victory at Bad Homburg sets up a second-round encounter for Swiatek against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, where she aims to continue her quest for success on the grass court. As she progresses through the tournament, Swiatek hopes to improve her record on grass and make a deep run at Wimbledon, seeking to add another milestone to her already illustrious career.