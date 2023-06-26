Prince Harry has ‘mined the royal glamour for all its worth’

Prince Harry is being bashed for not ‘sparing’ the world in his memoir Spare.

These claims have been brought forward by chief executive of PR agency Rhizome Media, Jack Izzard.

Mr Izzard also went on to add that “Harry in particular has mined the royal glamour for all its worth.”

According to a report by the Daily Mail, he also went on to add, “The trouble for him is that Spare didn't spare us any details. There can be little more to say about how the royal virginity was lost in a field.”

“Americans have a greater tolerance than Brits for the 'live interview as public therapy session' Harry used to promote Spare, but people's desire to hear him rake over his grievances once again is now waning on both sides of the Pond.”