Lana Del Ray’s Glastonbury performance cut short due to strict curfew





According to reports, Lana Del Rey's performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Music Festival was cut short due to a strict curfew at the venue.

The 38-year-old Summertime Sadness singer was reportedly 30 minutes late for her headline performance on Saturday, which began a little after 11:00 p.m. local time, as stated by the BBC.

As per reports, when Lana Del Rey took the stage at the Other Stage, she acknowledged her lateness to the audience.

"I was so f---ing late that I am about to rush this set to death," she said, as per The Guardian. "If they cut power, I’m super f---ing sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go."

When it was time to end her set, indicated by the abrupt cutoff of her microphone, Lana Del Rey was consoled by fans singing Video Games a cappella.

The singer's appearance in the U.K. followed the release of her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, a month prior.

In March, Taylor Swift praised Del Rey's new music, calling it "extraordinary" during a stop on her Las Vegas Eras Tour.

"I do want to talk about something, because Lana Del Rey put out a new album," Swift had said.

"And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary."