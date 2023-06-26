War begins between King Charles and Prince William's supporters?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have drawn criticism over their latest activities which many people think are aimed at upstaging the king.

Their ambitions have also divided royal fans, with many people accusing the Prince of Wales of trying to play dirty.

The supporters of King Charles and William are pitted against each other after the future king recently upstaged his father following the Birthday Parade.

William released a picture with his children just when his father was to occupy the front pages of British newspapers after Trooping the Colors ceremony.

Even staunch supporters of the royal family called Kensington Palace's decision to release the picture curious as it knocked the monarch off the front pages of several newspapers.

When Prince William on Monday announced to launch his project to end homelessness, several royal fans, loyal to his father, started criticizing him.

While some people accused him of using his mother Diana's name to promote his ambitious project, others said the Prince of Wales stole the idea from a Canadian project.

Some King Charles supporters suspect that William wants his father to abdicate in his favor.

The Prince of Wales' critics in Britain are convinced that he doesn't want to wait for his father to die to become the king.