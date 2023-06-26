Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘go global’: ‘Use decoys for benefit’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to use the obsession and mystique of their “high society” in the Royal Family to secure other brand deals.

The co-founder of 10 Yetis Digital, Andy Barr made these admissions and claims.

According to the Daily Mail, he warned that, “The alleged Dior deal could have been a decoy to try and flush other global brands out of the woodwork who may be interested in partnering with a half-royal family.”

“The couple offer a more accessible and more affordable opportunity for a brand to try and appeal to consumers who are obsessed with the mystery of high society and intrigue of Royal life.”

“Harry and Meghan are still a huge draw; the longer that they remain quiet, the more interest there will be in what they say and do next, and this represents another big pay-day for them.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “A big-ticket brand partnership beckons, but they will be keen to keep it as global as possible in order to maintain their position in high society and maintain their lifestyle in California.”