Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘clearly now adopting a crisis comms 101 approach’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly going ‘full throttle’ and are “clearly now adopting a crisis comms 101 approach” to save their reputation.



The co-founder of 10 Yetis Digital, Andy Barr made these admissions and claims.

According to the Daily Mail, he warned that “Harry and Meghan are clearly now adopting a crisis comms 101 approach to trying to improve their reputation in the public eye, and that's to say and do nothing at all for a short period of time.”

He also said, “The hope will be that this creates positive demand for when they make their next public statement or high-profile appearance.”

“It is becoming clear that the court of public opinion both here and in the US has started to run away from them and this could well be a classic case of over-saturation of their profile in the media and this is leading to public fatigue.”

“I would guess that the latter part of the 'Go Big or Go Home' statement is difficult when you don't have a clearly defined home to return to after such dramatic revelations and accusations about your wider family.”