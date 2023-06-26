Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘played lots of the cards they’ve got to play already’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “have played lots of the cards they’ve got to play already” and Netflix is currently ‘reconsidering’ their plans.



These revelations about Prince Harry’s potential and the dangers of his future rebranding have been brought forward by the founder of Borkowski PR, Mark Borkowski.

According to the Daily Mail he believes, “It's great to have a book deal of such scale but it depends on Harry digging out more visceral stuff.”

“There's been a lot of problems with people dumping them and not engaging with them.”

“What will he have as a compelling book, when he's played lots of the cards he's got to play already. What's the content? It's all down to the quality of the content he's going to deliver.”

“Netflix will be examining the value of their deal, whether it's worth it. Harry and Meghan have got to get a team that will deliver for them. But also they've got to be able to deal with someone who can peddle the truth for them - and to date they haven't been good at dealing with the naysayers.”

“They face a big crisis of who they are and the only fix of that is actually getting positive PR around the team that they are rebuilding. I'd be signing up very big names to surround them.'”