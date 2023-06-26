'The Flash' falls behind as 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' takes Box Office crown

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into first place at the Box Office this weekend.
The box office is currently in a state of chaos as Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" once again secures the top spot, even in its fourth weekend of release, with an impressive $19.3 million.
Reclaiming the number one position at this stage of its theatrical run is a rarity, especially considering the competitive summer movie season. To date, "Across the Spider-Verse" has amassed a remarkable $316 million in North America and a staggering $560 million globally.
On the other hand, during its second weekend, "The Flash" endured a harsh blow with a staggering 73% decline, amassing only $15.3 million from 4,265 theaters across North America. As of now, the film has garnered a disappointing $87 million at the domestic box office and an additional $123.3 million internationally, culminating in a worldwide total of $210.9 million.
Disney and Pixar's animated film, "Elemental," remained in second place with $18.5 million. This brings the domestic earnings for "Elemental" to $65 million, with a global total of $121 million. Ticket sales for its second weekend performed better than expected, experiencing only a 37% drop from the previous weekend.
Jennifer Lawrence's irreverent comedy, "No Hard Feelings," made its debut in fourth place with $15 million from 3,208 venues. This is a respectable outcome for a contemporary theatrical comedy.
