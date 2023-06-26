Tom Holland defends 'The Crowded Room' and expresses pride amid critical backlash

Tom Holland remains hopeful that his TV miniseries "The Crowded Room" will have a positive impact on viewers, despite receiving negative reviews.

During an appearance on Unilad's "Get a Job" series on Friday, the 27-year-old actor discussed the Apple TV+ psychological thriller in which he not only starred but also served as an executive producer.



Acknowledging the show's negative reception, Holland candidly stated, "It's no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed."

Undeterred by the criticism, Holland expressed his perspective on the matter during his Unilad interview. Drawing from his experience as a fan of the soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, which has never won the Premiere League, he highlighted the importance of resilience. He emphasized that he is more concerned with the lessons viewers take away from "The Crowded Room" rather than its critical reception.

According to Holland, the show's overarching message is that asking for help should be celebrated within society, representing an act of bravery.

He stated, "Standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of, and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly, sensitive way." His aspiration is for the series to empower individuals to acknowledge their struggles and seek assistance when needed.

In his final statement, the actor expressed his overwhelming pride in "The Crowded Room," emphasizing that he is "incredibly proud" of the project. He strongly believes that the series carries a truly significant message and holds the potential to be both educational and entertaining.