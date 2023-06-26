Warner Music gives response to accusations made by Fifty Fifty’s company

Their agency claimed they were taking legal action against a third party interfering with the group

Warner Music Korea has given a response to the allegation made against them by the agency behind the K-pop group Fifty Fifty. Their agency, ATTRAKT claimed they were taking legal action against a third party interfering with the group.



They claimed that this third party had been attempting to convince the members to violate their contacts. They went on to add that Warner Music Korea was the one in talks with other parties to buy Fifty Fifty out from under them.

Now, Warner Music Korea has released a statement in response.

“Hello, this is Warner Music Korea.

We are informing you of our official stance regarding today’s statement by rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY’s agency ATTRAKT.

First, as FIFTY FIFTY’s overseas distributor, Warner Music Korea has has been working [with FIFY FIFTY] since April 1, 2023. Since signing the contract, we have done our best to make the dazzling achievements of FIFTY FIFTY and their agency shine even brighter by mobilizing Warner Music Group’s abilities and network, so we are very sorry that such unfortunate suspicions were raised.

Warner Music Korea has done our best as a global distributor until now while respecting the opinions of the artists and artists’ agency, and we take pride in that this is demonstrated by various achievements.

ATTRAKT’s claims are groundless, and we are regretful that they have sent [us] a certification of contents.

We sincerely ask you to refrain from spreading unconfirmed rumors as well as baseless and speculative reports in the future.

Thank you.”