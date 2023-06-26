Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘don’t deserve’ Diana comparisons

Royal experts have just hit back against the comparisons that are being made between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and the late Diana.

These claims and clapback's have been issued by British journalist Liz Jones.

She started the converastion off by saying, “To be myopic about what Catherine wears is like over-analysing Love Island: the blue of her Erdem skirt suit was compared by one pundit to the colour of the Commonwealth flag.”

According to the Daily Mail, “I imagine, most days, Catherine just wants to look beautiful and appropriate.”

“Endlessly harking back to Diana isn’t just unimaginative, it’s sexist. We don’t compare the cut of William’s suits to his dad’s; in fact, as Julie Burchill opined, let’s hope William is nothing like his dad.”

“But with women? We do it all the time. Even comparing Meghan to the late Duchess of Windsor, when nothing could be further from the truth.”