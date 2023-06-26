Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘biding their time to fight back’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know ‘very well’ that their empire is about to crumble, and are just biting their time before going back on the offensive.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams brought these claims and admissions to light.
He weighed in on everything during an interview with The Sun.
At the time he alleged that the couple is merely “biding their time” at the moment, to prepare for a comeback.
“What we are all waiting for is the Sussex’s fight back,” he told the outlet at the start of the converastion.
At the time he was quoted saying, “Of course, they’ve lost Spotify. There are rumours that they will lose Netflix. And now they have lost their fight for a trademark.”
“It seems as if their empire is about to crumble - but I believe they are biding their time to bite back.”
Before concluding he also admitted, “I would not be surprised if we had an announcement from them very soon.”
