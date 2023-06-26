Elton John shares heartbreaking news with fans after storming Glastonbury set

Music legend Sir Elton John has saddened his fans as he broke his silence after storming Glastonbury set with heartbreaking announcement.

Turning to to Instagram, the singer has shared some devastating news after treating fans to a masterclass in song and stage craft, delivering a two-hour set in which every song was a greatest hit.

The musician has addressed his future in a statement, saying: "Thank you Glastonbury! The energy last night was like nothing else, and I couldn’t be more grateful to the crowd and the people watching at home for all your love and support."



The singer added: "You will be in my heart and soul forever."

He concluded with a shocking announcement: "UK, what a farewell. I love you."

The 76-year-old legend played the last UK show of his farewell tour at Glastonbury. Elton was watched by a vast crowd, estimated to be over 120,000 people.

In recent months, Elton, 76, has been touring the globe as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which was dubbed as his "goodbye" to the touring lifestyle. But just hours after getting home from his jaw-dropping set, he dropped new music adding to the speculation that he will continue to work.

Now, Elton John has confirmed his future and stated that Glastonbury was a "farewell".

The musician's post attracted massive reactions from fans, with one commenting: "I was front row and it was an honour to see you perform. We will be talking about this for decades to come. Thank you, Elton."