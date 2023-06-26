Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s decline has ‘many factors’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly have many factors at play that are influencing their decline.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She weighed in on everything while talking to Sky News Australia.

Ms Krakue referenced the potential hurdles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might face when trying to attract work or sponsorships.

In response to the question from the host, she admitted, “This is the main issue and something everyone is anticipating from the Sussexes, ‘what are they going to do next?’”

But to understand that, Ms Krakue warns “we need to understand the variety of factors that are at play with what’s looking like the decline of the Sussexes if it were was succeeded in the first place.” (sic)

“When they did leave the Royal Family in 2020 and basically the whole world was in lockdown a lot of these streaming services saw a boom in subscriptions because people were basically stuck at home.”

It was due to this Ms Krakue believes that Spotify and the Sussexes tried to “draw in big names like the Obamas and the celebrities to produce content for them because they had the spare cash and they had people at home.”

“They were thus offered all of these deals to produce content in the hopes that they would be able to keep these companies buoyant with an explosion of content that will keep people watching,” Ms Krakue believes.

“But the reality is that a lot of the streaming services have seen their subscriptions drop because of the world has now opened up again and the Sussexes have not really produced enough content and they are seeming to have not a specific focus on the kind of content they want to produce.”