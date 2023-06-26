Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘don’t have a reputation in the industry now’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly losing their edge now that ‘companies not seeing a return on investments’.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She made these admissions while talking to Sky News Australia.

She started off by saying, “The reality is that a lot of the streaming services have seen their subscriptions drop because of the world has now opened up again and the Sussexes have not really produced enough content and they are seeming to have not a specific focus on the kind of content they want to produce.”

Thus “we see a combination of very little content, a lack of direction from the Sussexes, not great production value and the streaming companies not seeing a return on investments.”

She also went on to note “that really is the perfect storm for them, because they don’t have a reputation in the industry now for producing good quality content, and the idea they will be drawing eyes to them is also waning,” plus “their reputation is also falling by the day.”