Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘don’t have a reputation in the industry now’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly losing their edge now that ‘companies not seeing a return on investments’.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.
She made these admissions while talking to Sky News Australia.
She started off by saying, “The reality is that a lot of the streaming services have seen their subscriptions drop because of the world has now opened up again and the Sussexes have not really produced enough content and they are seeming to have not a specific focus on the kind of content they want to produce.”
Thus “we see a combination of very little content, a lack of direction from the Sussexes, not great production value and the streaming companies not seeing a return on investments.”
She also went on to note “that really is the perfect storm for them, because they don’t have a reputation in the industry now for producing good quality content, and the idea they will be drawing eyes to them is also waning,” plus “their reputation is also falling by the day.”
Their agency claimed they were taking legal action against a third party interfering with the group
In conversation with People, Paula declared her past year as a trajectory change in her life and career
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘biding their time’ before their empire crumbles
They announced that they would be taking action against a third party trying to interfere with the group
He returned twelve months after taking to the pyramid stage himself for the headline slot
Ray J warns guys who sent DMs to wife Princess Love during their separation, tells her he won't let her go