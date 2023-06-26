Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘have no expertise in anything’: ‘its too little too late’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been ridiculed for being ‘good at nothing’ since its ‘too little too late’ for them.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She made these admissions while talking to Sky News Australia.

She started off by saying, “So even if they do produce content, if people think they are just a couple of sanctimonious pair of whinges trying to make money and have no expertise in anything, even if they do produce content will people watch it.”

“So they are not really in a favorable position right now and I’m sure they know it cause they’ve hired a new PR team and it looks like they are focusing on a little rebranding there, but that is the issue they are facing now.”

She ended the converastion by noting that even a rebranding won’t be able to save the Sussexes because “it’s too little too late and the penny has dropped” because “it’s too late for them to do anything.”