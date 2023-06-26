Meghan Markle, Prince Harry know the ‘penny has dropped’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly ‘very well aware that the penny has dropped’ and they have no more time to rebrand or reenter Hollywood.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She made these admissions while talking to Sky News Australia.

She started off by saying, “It’s too little too late and the penny has dropped” because “it’s too late for them to do anything.”

Plus “the reality is that when they left the royal family, that was when the bulk of the work should have started, that is when they should have really curated their brand more carefully.”

“Because effectively that is what is going to pay them,” she also admitted.

During the course of this chat, she also referenced a statement made by Prince Harry himself, where he told Oprah that their plan wasn’t to get these Hollywood deals from streaming giants but he was cut off financially and had to work to provide security for everyone.

However, Mr Krakue claims these showed the world that “in his own words he was happy to sell his stories and experiences within the Royal Family, to make money and effectively ensure his family’s security, and make a buck or two while they were at it.”

“By doing what seems like their family, they effectively cemented their reputation in many people’s minds.”