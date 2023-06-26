Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘credibility in the public is gone’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is nothing more than a C-lister who landed and Prince Harry.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She made these admissions while talking to Sky News Australia.

The converastion arose once Ms Krakue referenced Prince Harry’s own words about ‘having’ to sign with streaming giants for money and branded it an ensuring policy promising his family’s security,” plus the opportunity to “make a buck or two while they were at it.”

“By doing what seems like their family, they effectively cemented their reputation in many people’s minds,” she said.

“We have to really remember that they are not experts on anything, they are not chemists, not geographers, they are not doctors.”

Not to mention “Meghan is an actress that got a secondary role in a hit series after more than a decade in the industry and Harry is just a former prince” whose “whole life has been in the Royal Family and that’s not something that’s very relatable.”

“Especially when you come out of that bubble cause they just see you as a privileged man who really has just not had to do a hard day’s worth of work.”

“That is really what they are going to be struggling with,” because its now been cemented as something “non favorable”.

It is because of this that their “greatest asset, which is any sort of credibility in the public is gone so I’m really curious how far this rebrand will go in actually rectifying that.”