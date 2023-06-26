Prince Harry’s ‘royal connection that underpins his profile’: ‘Worth nothing otherwise’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been bashed for trying to ‘salvage a reputation that they didn’t really focus on curating properly’.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She made these admissions while talking to Sky News Australia.

The converastion arose once the host as Ms Krakue “Meghan is an actress by profession but where does this all leave Harry because really it’s his royal connection that underpins his profile.”

She responded to this by saying, “There have been reports that he has been trying to focus on a series dedicated to war veterans after their first idea, which was Pearl.”

Now he says he’s “reorienting himself to veterans and trying to focus on what those people go through to protect their countries but the reality is that in his book he flagrantly gave his kill count which is something a lot of veterans were very disappointed in.”

“even in that regard he’s not such a credible figure so he doesn’t really have any other place to go.”

After all “they are trying to salvage a reputation that they didn’t really focus on curating properly, and now they don’t have any credibility on virtually anything.”

“So I think he’s set between a rock and a hard place so its interesting to see how they try and get out of it,” she added before signing off.