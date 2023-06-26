Kim Kardashian's daughter North thinks Kanye West's new wife is 'super cool'

File Footage

Kim Kardashian does not like that her daughter daughter North West likes Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori and is getting closer to her.



According to Star Magazine, the reality TV star absolutely disliked the pictures of her little girl and Censori which featured them holding hands while making their ways to the rapper’s 46th birthday bash.

An insider shared with the publication that The Kardashians star is not a fan of her daughter’s growing closeness with the architectural designer.

The source said that Kardashian, who is mother of four kids with West, is also not happy with the rapper’s new wife forming close bond with her children.

“Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter,” the source told the publication, adding that she is "definitely jealous” of the new woman in West’s life.

However, her nine-year-old girl has totally opposite views about her step mom as she thinks “Bianca is super cool,” the insider said, adding that it “gets under Kim’s skin.”

Kardashian never liked Censori which was proved after an insider previously pointed out, “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim."

“It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench," the insider said after it was reported that West has tied the knot with Censori in a private ceremony.