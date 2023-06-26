Victoria Beckham shares a throwback for mother-in-law’s birthday tribute

Victoria Beckham seemed to have relived a blast from the past as she reshared a ‘boozy’ memory with her mother-in-law on the occasion of her 74th birthday.

The former Spice Girl, 49, took to her Instagram Stories to share the animated photo of the group. The fashion mogul struck a pose by flashing peace signs behind her husband, David Beckham, who stood next to Sandra as sister Joanne took the selfie.

Victoria appeared to be in very good spirits as wore an amusing expression while David, Joanne and Sandra smiled brightly for the camera.

Victoria wrote “Happy birthday” on top along with a animated sticker.

She also wrote, “We love you!!!”

Last time, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law had a funny exchange online as the memorable photo was also shared in 2021.

Alongside the picture, Victoria wrote teasingly, “Who do you think was the drunken Beckham here?? Spice up your life, take a leaf out of your daughter in law’s book and have a glass of wine (or a Cointreau!) to celebrate today.”

In response, Sandra wrote, “I wonder” and added laughing emojis. She also added, “Thank you” with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, this year, David Beckham also shared a touching tribute to his mother with a throwback picture of him heading to football practice.

“Happy Birthday mum,” wrote the former footballer, 48. “Hope you have the most amazing day we all love u so much [heart emoji] Nice hair & Valour tracksuit.”

In the comment section, Victoria was quick to send her wishes to her mother-in-law as well. “We love u Sandra!! Happy birthday xxx”

