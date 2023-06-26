Tamannaah Bhatia slays in white at 'Longines' store launch in Trivandrum

Tamannaah Bhatia will be nest seen in 'Lust Stories 2'

Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended Longines store launch event in Trivandrum wearing a stunning white coloured outfit.

Bhatia looked graceful wearing a strapless white coloured jumpsuit along with a grey coloured trench coat. She tied her hair properly in a bun and wore golden stylish hoops in accessories.

Taking it to her Instagram, the Bubbly Bouncer actress posted her pictures from the store launch.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen cutting the ribbon at the gate of the store while flashing her million dollar smile.

In another picture, Bhatia wore one of Longines most precious watches in her hand.

The caption on the post read: “Elated to be a part of the Longines family! This one is super special for me… I still remember having bought my first watch from Longines and falling completely in love with it!”

“Their collection has always been classic, timeless, and elegant. Today, inaugurating the Longines Trivandrum store was a full-circle moment for me! Truly overwhelmed Thank you for the love Trivandrum! Cannot wait to be back!”

Bhatia’s look caught attention on social media within a blink of an eye. The post immediately received more than 350, 000 likes.



On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited Netflix movie, Lust Stories 2, reports News 18.