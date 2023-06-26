Shah Rukh Khan's fans distribute food among needy to celebrate '31 years of SRK'

Shah Rukh Khan's fans also gathered around Mannat with his posters and banners

Shah Rukh Khan's beloved fans are celebrating his 31 years in the film industry; they have distributed food among the poor and needy on this special day.

Twitter is flooding with posts showing glimpses of the celebration of the SRK day. His beloved fans and well-wishers distributed food packets to poor people living on streets. Meanwhile, some arranged Biryani for the disabled kids.

Not just that, they also cut a cake which had ’31 SRK’ written on it. On the other, some people surrounded the Pathaan actor’s Mannat residence in Mumbai holding posters and banner of him.

Khan made his debut in 1992 with the film Deewana. Later, he starred in many films that turned out to be blockbusters at the box office. Some of his most loved films are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan, Veer-Zaraa and more.

The actor revived the weakening condition of the Hindi cinema by giving the industry a film like Pathaan in 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his another release for this year .i.e. Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in vital roles, reports India Today.