Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to prove they are ‘reliable partners’ for future deals

There is still chance for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to redeem themselves in the industry if they work towards making quality content for the remaining contracts that they have.



According to PR expert and GoUp’s chief executive Edward Coram-James believes that axed Spotify deal will not affect any future ones coming the Sussexes’ way.

The PR expert told Express.co.uk, “[The end of their Spotify deal] does not mean that they will not get future deals. What it means is that these deals are likely to be of a much lower value, and are potentially less likely to be centred around the Sussexes producing visual or audio content.”

He continued, “They need to keep to their content output commitments for any other projects that they are working on, to show themselves to be reliable partners.”

Coram-James added that the Sussexes also need to make sure that “the next few pieces of work are produced to a very high standard and are commercially viable.” He stated that he believes a “road for recovery” is possible for Meghan and Harry, and that there is a “straightforward formula to it.”

The expert urged the Duke and Duchess to “see their popularity rise again,” or, at the very least, it needs to “stabilise.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost out on their Spotify which was worth $20 million dollars just after airing one season of the show.

According to a source cited by Variety, Spotify had been expecting more content from Archewell Audio. Nearly three years after signing the contract, only one series has been released.

Sources close to Spotify also said the royal couple did not meet the productivity benchmark required to receive the full headline payout from the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.