Prince Harry can’t stomach ‘a fall from popularity, adoration and public life

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of having a grandiose sense of self that makes it impossible for him to understand that he is falling from popularity and adoration.

This claim and accusation have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to the Courier Mail, “The last two years have seen his relationship with his family go from bad to Titanic-ly worse.”

Especially since Prince Harry and the late Queen Elizabeth has been in first place for years now.

“In short, it’s hard to think of a fall from popularity, adoration and public life more precipitous or dramatic. (Andrew doesn’t count – he has never been popular with anyone aside from his ex-wife, Middle Eastern trade ministers happy to pony up free first-class flights, and whoever managed to convince him to buy his tacky Bentley.)”

“And still, Harry with his witness statement this week, is ploughing on, demonstrating a dogged, self-destructive refusal,” the expert added before signing off.