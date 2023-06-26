Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘turning toxic’ for companies

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are nothing more than toxic entities to any company that dares to look their way.

Writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue made these admissions and claims.

She made these admissions while talking to Sky News Australia.

The conversation arose once Ms Krakue addressing Taylor Swift’s decision to reject Prince Harry’s podcast invite and admitted, “it could have been a scheduling issue, it could have been something that’s not really relevant to Taylor Swift.”

Perhaps “she didn’t want to be dragged into the Sussexes royal family,” but “we don’t actually know why.”

“But its very clear that Meghan tried to draw as much big named female talent as she possibly could.”

She also went on to say that “it looks like that was her vision for the podcast.”

“The main issue here is that she didn’t hit the productivity targets that Spotify wanted, and it may not have gained enough traction.”

Perhaps “for that reason it has been canceled and they mutually agreed to part ways,” she added before concluding.