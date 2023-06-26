Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bring drama wherever they go, overpromise & underdeliver’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of never delivering what they promise, all while letting drama infect every aspect of their lives.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Scofield.

Ms Schofield broke it all down while speaking to Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo.

Ms Schofield weighed in on everything during her most recent chat with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo.

Ms Schofield started the conversation off by bashing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In her eyes, “they look like a one trick pony over at Netflix with their reality show, that’s the only successful title they over there so far.”

So much so that even “celebrities and companies are distancing themselves from the Sussexes because they do seem to be a flop,” but simultaneously “they do seem to bring a lot of drama wherever they go and overpromise and underdeliver.”