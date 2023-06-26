Lewis Capaldi gets overwhelming support from celeb fans amid health woes

Lewis Capaldi is receving overwhelming support from Piers Morgan and Dan Walker amid health woes.

The singer, 26, took to the Pyramid Stage during his Glastonbury performance on Saturday evening after announcing earlier this month that he was taking a break from all commitments until the music festival.

The hitmaker was emotional during his performance as he struggled with his Tourette's symptoms and started losing his voice while singing, prompting him to apologise to the crowds.

As he coughed and struggled to sing, his supportive fans rallied around him and helped him to sing his hit tracks.

Lewis has been open about his struggles with Tourette's - a neurological condition characterised by a combination of involuntary noises and movements called tics, and can cause speech and voice abnormalities.

The heartwarming moment saw Lewis walk across the stage and sing short bursts of the track, while the kind crowds sang at the top of their voices to support the star.

A video from the performance was shared to social media and several famous faces showed their support to the Scottish star.

Piers wrote: ‘Wow. This was amazing. Kudos to LewisCapaldi for not quitting – and kudos to the glastonbury2023 crowd for singing him through his obvious issues.’



