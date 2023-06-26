Prince Harry plans to ‘continue on with this dogged battle’

Prince Harry allegedly plans on continuing with his ‘dogged battle’ against Prince William and King Charles no matter what apology may be offered.



This claim and accusation have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to the Courier Mail Ms Elser started the converastion off by saying, “We have now passed the two-year mark since Harry and Meghan began to publicly embarrass and attack the Palace with their bouts of self-styled truth-telling.”

From an Oprah special to, an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Apple+ mental health series The Me You Can’t See, and the Netflix special Harry & Meghan, the Duke has “continued on with this dogged battle, even in the face of never managing to wring anything like an apology or an acknowledgment of wrongdoing on the part of the Palace.”

For those unversed, these claims have come, amid Prince Harry’s court case against the British High Court for alleged phone hacking.