Prince Harry will return to royal family in two years, fans believe

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will return to the royal fold in two years, royal fans believe amid reports King Charles is ‘keen’ to heal rift with his younger son.



Commenting on the New York Post report titled, “King Charles ‘keen’ to heal rift with Prince Harry”, a royal fan said, “Harry will come crawling back in 2 years.”

The fan further said, “Finances are going to cause a major strain on this marriage.”

Earlier, royal expert Richard Palmer claimed King Charles is “keen” to heal his rift with son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

He said, “I’m sure the King would welcome them back.”

The Daily Express quoted Palmer as saying, “I mean… he’s quite keen to heal that family rift. But, you know, it’s obviously very raw at the moment and it’s very noticeable. While I’d say he’s keen to heal that rift, he hasn’t met his son the last two times he’s been over to the UK.”