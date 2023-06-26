'The Kerala Story' fails to receive suitable offer from any OTT platform

'The Kerala Story' director feels 'the entertainment industry has united to punish them'

The Kerala Story has failed to receive any suitable offer from any OTT platform.

Director Sudipto Sen, in an interview, shared that they are unable to get any offer from any digital media platform. He believes that the film industry has ganged up against them.

Sen stated: “We still haven’t got a suitable offer from any OTT platform for The Kerala Story,”

“We are still waiting for a good, workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us.”

According to India Today, The Kerala Story director feels that the box office success of their film has displeased some sections of the industry, which is why they have now teamed up to punish them.

“Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success”, added Sen.

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was banned in certain states of India as its plot involved ISIS and religion. Amid all the bans and controversy, the film managed to premiere on May 5. Not just that, it turned out to be the first ever female-centric film to cross the INR 200 crore mark.