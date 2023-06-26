YouTuber says he turned down ‘invite’ for Titan submersible expedition: ‘Kind of scary’

YouTube star MrBeast seemingly avoided a near death experience on a whim.

The online content creator and philanthropist, 25, revealed on Sunday, June 26th, 2023, was offered to join the expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage in the Titan submersible, via People Magazine.

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no,” he tweeted. “Kind of scary that I could have been on it.”

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, also attached a fragment of a text exchange he seemingly had with someone asking him to join.

“Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month,” the person wrote. “The team would be stoked to have you along.”

MrBeast shared his invite for the underwater expedition days after OceanGate revealed that five people onboard the Titan submersible have died after the submarine imploded following the rescue search operation.

The Titan submersible “lost all communication” last Sunday with Canadian expedition vessel Polar Prince “approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes” into its dive, as it ventured to explore the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean to view the Titanic wreckage.

The submersible had OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet on-board.

On Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick revealed that all the lives on-board have “sadly been lost,” after they discovered debris consistent with a catastrophic loss of pressure in the Titan chamber.